Plan for more Winnipeg road spending requires Manitoba government approval

City council has unanimously agreed to ask for $182 million in federal funding for road renewal projects but the request can’t be passed on to Ottawa unless the Manitoba government signs off on it.

The funding hasn’t been allocated yet but typically it’s used for building large projects like rapid transit, bridges or underpasses.

However, Mayor Brian Bowman said if the province approves the request, the money will be divided over six years and will go towards fixing city streets.

That would bump next years’ municipal road renewal budget up nearly 30 per cent to around $135 million.

Even with such a large increase, Bowman believes the capacity exists to get the work done.

“It is absolutely a lot and if the challenge is there are too much resources being put on road construction than I think that’s a good challenge that I have no doubt the industry will respond,” said Bowman.

There is enough equipment and staff to complete the work, said Chris Lorenc with the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, but it will only happen if City Hall starts to award projects more quickly.

“To take full advantage of the capacity that exists we need to take full advantage of the construction season that’s available and that means the city has to accelerate when it approves its programs,” said Lorenc.

That would allow construction companies to bid on contracts earlier and properly plan to have enough staff and materials.

“We look forward to seeing this formal proposal and continuing our discussions with the City on the prioritization of projects,” read a statement emailed to Global News by a Manitoba government spokesperson.