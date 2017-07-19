Are trampolines safe for kids? Alberta Health Services says ‘no way’

Rising rates of trampoline-related injuries have prompted Alberta Health Services to take a hard-line position against their use for kids.

“AHS wants people to be aware that trampolines can be a high-risk activity and can result in serious injury,” said Dr. Jason Cabaj, an AHS medical officer of health for the Calgary zone.

In a position statement released in January, AHS recommends trampolines not be used at home by children or adolescents and that parents not purchase trampolines for their homes. Even with safety nets, Cabaj says the risk is just too great.

“A lot of work is going in to look at the evidence of those harm reduction approaches and at this point, there isn’t strong enough evidence to indicate those are effective.”

The Canadian Pediatric Society has held a similar position since 2007 but Health Canada’s position doesn’t go as far. Instead, Health Canada recommends parents be cautious and:

Supervise children when they are using a trampoline

Keep children under 6 years of age away from a trampoline, even when supervised

Allow only one person on the trampoline at a time

Teach children not to perform somersaults and other stunts

Six-year-old Jackson Kendrick suffered a fractured elbow while using a trampoline two weeks ago.

“He didn’t fall off the trampoline, we had a safety net around the trampoline – he kind of just ran into his friend,” Jackson’s mom, Lindsay Kendrick, said.

Despite the injury, Lindsay Kendrick says she would allow her kids to use trampolines in the future because in her mind, the exercise benefits outweigh the risks.