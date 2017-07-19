Crime
July 19, 2017 6:05 pm

Suspicious circumstances in man’s death in Vernon

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
Vernon RCMP are investigating an apparent homicide.

Officers were called to an apartment unit on 43rd Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an unresponsive male.

The man was dead when RCMP arrived and preliminary findings indicate his death is suspicious.

Investigators were conducting neighbourhood inquiries and are seeking tips from the public.

Police are not releasing further information.

