Mounties intervene after firefighter near Williams Lake gets alleged death threats

One man has been arrested and is facing possible weapons charges, and another was warned by police after a tense confrontation between a group of Williams Lake-area residents and a firefighter.

Williams Lake RCMP said the incident happened on Sunday, northwest of the evacuated city where the firefighter was helping to fight the B.C. wildfires.

According to Mounties, a group of men approached him and one of them threatened to kill firefighters if they continued to conduct back burning in the area.

One of the other men was allegedly wearing a handgun on his hip.

Police were able to track down the 44-year-old man who made the alleged threats, who told police his words had been made in a “time of extreme stress.”

RCMP Cpl. Janelle Shoihet said police aren’t recommending charges, but have confiscated a firearm he owns while firefighters are in town.

“If you’re having issues you can call us and we can help to mitigate, we can help to mediate. But making threats, we’re obviously not going to stand by and allow that to happen. We still have a job to do and as much as we sympathize, we still have to enforce the laws as they stand.”

Shoihet said the man allegedly wearing the handgun was later arrested, and could be facing more serious consequences.

“We stopped his vehicle and found that he was actually in possession of that loaded handgun as well as six other firearms.”

Under Canadian gun laws, civilians are not permitted to wear handguns or transport them in public without a special authorization.

Police seized the gun along with six rifles, 57-year-old owner is due in court in November.