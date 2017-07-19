John Oakley Show – Wednesday July 19, 2017

It is the mid-week edition of the John Oakley show. This is where you will find some of the most compelling interviews of the day. the black experience project, insurance rates, Mark Steyn drops by, plus topics worthy of discussion. Hear it again!

The Black Experience Project

After more than seven years of research, interviews, and community engagement, “The Black Experience Project” study released its findings. Desmond Cole joins AM640 to discuss the study.

Ontario’s auto insurance rates rise again

Steve Kee Director, Media and Digital Communications with the Insurance Bureau of Canada says the government needs to find a way to keep fraud claims at bay. The province has not been able to keep their promise to lower rates by 15%

Mark Steyn

Host of the Mark Steyn Show joins AM640 to talk Trudeau. Khadr and the Trump/Putin relationship

Topics worthy of discussion

Chris Stockwell (former speaker at legislature) and Michael Diamond, political commentator from Upstream Media Group discuss stories of the day.