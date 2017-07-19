Glace Bay, N.S. man charged with stunting
A Glace Bay, N.S. man has been charged with stunting after being observed going a high rate of speed on Grand Lake Road by police Wednesday morning.
Cape Breton police say the man was clocked a speed of 111 kilometres-per-hour in a 60 km/h zone.
The 19-year-old man faces a $2,422.50 fine, and has had his licence suspended for a period of seven days. His vehicle was also seized.
