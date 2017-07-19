N.S. Student organization comes out against Trudeau’s ‘lip-service’ to LGBTQ community

A Novia Scotia student organization has denounced Justin Trudeau’s decision to walk in this weekend’s Halifax Pride Parade, calling it an act of political theatre.

The organization says that the Canadian PM should, instead, fulfill a campaign promise to end the country’s “homophobic” ban prohibiting men who have sex with men from donating blood.

“Prime Minister Trudeau is using Pride as an opportunity to gain political clout,” said Aidan McNally, chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students – Nova Scotia (CFSNS), “Instead of paying lip-service to the queer and trans community he should be taking steps to immediately end the blood ban.”

READ MORE: Canada’s limitations on gay blood donations ‘ridiculous’: HIV researchers

Canadian Blood Services’ policy regarding men who have sex with men dates from the 1980s, when HIV screening was nowhere near as good as it is now.

Originally, it was a complete ban on donations from any man who had had sex with a man anytime from 1977 onwards.

Then, in 2013, it was reduced to banning any man who had had sex with a man in the last five years.

Then, in August of last year, Trudeau’s government reduced that time span to one year.

READ MORE: Blood donation ban for gay men dropped to 1 year from 5

The CFSNS says that is effectively a life-long ban.

“The conversation around Halifax Pride has been demanding real change, while Justin Trudeau marching in the Pride Parade is something, what the Queer community would really benefit from is tangible changes to policy that would support them,” said McNally. “That’s why students are calling on Trudeau and the Trudeau government to end the discriminatory ban.”

Trudeau was the first sitting prime minister to take part in a Pride Parade when he took part in the 2016 Toronto Pride Parade.

This weekend’s parade is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the DND Dockyard.