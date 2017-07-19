Woman charged, 2 suspects sought, after $90K worth of jewelry stolen: Toronto police
Toronto police have charged one of three suspects after nearly $90,000 dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from a Don Mills store earlier this year.
Officers responded to a theft call at CF Shops at Don Mills on the afternoon of January 28.
It was reported that two women and a man entered a jewelry store and asked to see a number of items from different areas of the store.
Police said the three suspects allegedly stole various items while the staff were distracted. The value of those items is estimated at $89,000.
Stela Rostas, 25, of Markham has been charged with theft over $5,000 in connection with the incident. She appeared at a Toronto court on Tuesday morning.
Two suspects are being sought in the police investigation. They have been identified as Teusan-Nistor Soloman, 40, and Tarase Haret, 41, and their photos have now been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
