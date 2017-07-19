New Brunswick man charged with dangerous driving causing death of 19-year-old
New Brunswick man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death as a result of a fatal crash near the Nova Scotia border.
Police responded just before 10 p.m. Sunday to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 106 in Frosty Hollow, just outside Sackville, N.B.
READ MORE: New Brunswick teen dies after two-vehicle crash northeast of Moncton
The driver, a 19-year-old Sackville woman, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died of her injuries Tuesday.
A passenger in the same car suffered minor injuries.
READ MORE: Crash between food truck and transport truck leaves one dead: New Brunswick RCMP
The investigation into the crash determined that a second vehicle at the scene was a factor in the fatal crash.
Patrick Cole, the 27-year-old driver of that second vehicle, was charged and remanded pending a bail hearing Friday.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.