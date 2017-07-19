Crime
July 19, 2017

New Brunswick man charged with dangerous driving causing death of 19-year-old

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a man in connection to a fatal crash near Sackville

New Brunswick man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death as a result of a fatal crash near the Nova Scotia border.

Police responded just before 10 p.m. Sunday to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 106 in Frosty Hollow, just outside Sackville, N.B.

The driver, a 19-year-old Sackville woman, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died of her injuries Tuesday.

A passenger in the same car suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash determined that a second vehicle at the scene was a factor in the fatal crash.

Patrick Cole, the 27-year-old driver of that second vehicle, was charged and remanded pending a bail hearing Friday.

