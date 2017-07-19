Man, woman injured after motorcycle collides with bus in Bedford, N.S.

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a small bus on the Bedford Highway.

The collision took place just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of the highway and Hatchery Lane.

No one was injured on the bus and the man and woman were transported to hospital for assessment of what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being rerouted from the highway up to Rutledge to Basinview Drive. Police are asking residents to redirect their travel in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.