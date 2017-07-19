Fredericton receives sculpture from Medical Society to honour 150th anniversary

The City of Fredericton waterfront has a new sculpture to honour the New Brunswick Medical Society’s 150th anniversary celebration.

The organization commissioned and gifted the sculpture, called ‘Rendez-Vous’, to the City of Fredericton. It now sits on the green grass of the waterfront.

There's a new sculpture on the green. The @nb_docs donated a sculpture to the @CityFredGov to celebrate the society's 150th anniversary pic.twitter.com/z2BZcfiE2f — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) July 19, 2017

The rock sculpture was carved by abstract French artist Catherine Leve. She created the piece as part of the 2016 Saint John International Sculpture Symposium.

The rocks feature a piece of granite in the centre that Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, the President of the Medical Society, said illustrates the relationship between doctors and the province.

“The granite stone in the middle provides a look to the river, the second thing is that the granite stone represents the Medical Society in relationship to the population of New Brunswick,” said Murphy-Kaulbeck.

Since the society was created in 1867, she said great work has been done to advocate for the health of New Brunswickers.

“One of our strongest mandates is advocacy for the population and the health of New Brunswickers, but if you look at our history in the 150 years, we’ve had many, many projects [such as] smoking regulations, ‘Top 3-in-10’ is one of our big things now,” said Murphy-Kaulbeck.

The goal of the initiative is to be one of the top three healthiest provinces in the next ten years.

Murphy-Kaulbeck said the organization also works closely with government, to put through policies that will benefit the health of those in the province.

Regarding the ‘3-in-10 plan’ she said there’s been a good level of support from government.

“The province, government, especially [Premier] Gallant has given a very positive response to that document that we’ve put out, and we really look forward to working through the next however many years with the province of New Brunswick to make the population healthier,” said Murphy-Kaulbeck.

Fredericton Deputy Mayor Kate Rogers gave remarks at the presentation ceremony. Rogers said the sculpture can mean different things to everyone, but sees a balancing act in the piece.

“I was engaging in it in a different way than I am now, but something sort of what we’ve come to even in our conversations today is speaking about the fact it’s almost a balancing act,” said Rogers. “[It] almost looks like the larger rocks are balancing on the smaller [one].”

She said it also acknowledges the link between art and physical health and physical well being.

A bench was also commissioned near the sculpture.