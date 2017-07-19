Police ask for help identifying offender after 2 youth sex assaults in Calgary park

Two separate youth sexual assaults that happened almost three weeks apart in Fish Creek Provincial Park have spurred Calgary police to appeal to the public for help in finding the offender.

Police said a 16-year-old was riding his bike on a pathway in the park near an Esso in the Evergreen community at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

“He briefly got off of his bike to take a break when an unknown man approached him and began a conversation,” police said in a statement Wednesday. “The man began asking inappropriate questions and then proceeded to sexually assault the teenager. The victim was able to get back on his bike and ride away to safety.”

Eighteen days later on Thursday, June 29, a 15-year-old was riding his bike in the park near the Marshall Springs exit at about 6:50 p.m. An unknown man approached him, started a conversation and then sexually assaulted him, police said.

“The victim was able to push the man away and ride to safety on his bicycle,” police said.

Investigators said both assaults happened in close proximity to each other and believe the incidents are connected. There were no other witnesses to the assaults aside from the victims.

Police describe the suspect as Southeast Asian with an accent, 25 to 35 years old, 5’7” to 5’10” tall, with a slim build.

“We’re dealing with young victims and [Southeast Asian] was the descriptive term that they used,” said Staff Sgt. Melanie Oncescu from the CPS child abuse unit.

Investigators said his haircut was short on the sides and medium-length on top.

Police said he was on a black and blue mountain bike in both assaults. He wore grey shorts, a dark blue shirt, runners and a blue and yellow helmet in the first attack.

In the second incident, he wore blue jeans, a short-sleeve blue shirt and black runners.

“You never want to say it’s not safe to travel alone, but it’s always recommended that kids — and even adults — travel in pairs,” Oncescu said. “There’s always safety in numbers.”

She said investigators have spent time walking the path system in the park and trying to track the suspects’ movements.

“Having a bike obviously increases his mobility.”

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

“Initially we had some leads that we were pursuing, so there were several investigative steps that we were taking, and then unfortunately we reached sort of a roadblock in terms of where we are,” Oncescu said. “So that’s why we’re seeking public assistance at this point.”

The victims are being provided support from the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre.