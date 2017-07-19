Canada
Woman killed in Highway 17 crash near Onion Lake, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

One person was killed and four others taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 17 near Onion Lake.

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 17 just south of Onion Lake, Sask.

Onion Lake RCMP said the crash between a car and a van happened early Monday afternoon three kilometres south of the community.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. Her name and hometown have not been released.

Three passengers in the car, a woman and two girls, and the driver of the van were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. There is no word on their current conditions.

Onion Lake RCMP and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Onion Lake is approximately 325 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

