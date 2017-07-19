Woman killed in Highway 17 crash near Onion Lake, Sask.

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 17 just south of Onion Lake, Sask.

Onion Lake RCMP said the crash between a car and a van happened early Monday afternoon three kilometres south of the community.

READ MORE: One man dead after Winnipeg Street vehicle collision

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. Her name and hometown have not been released.

Three passengers in the car, a woman and two girls, and the driver of the van were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. There is no word on their current conditions.

Onion Lake RCMP and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist injured in Circle Drive South crash dies

Onion Lake is approximately 325 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.