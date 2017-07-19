Saskatoon weather outlook: smoke and storms return ahead

Story highlights Stormy Tuesday night Sunny Wednesday Smoke returns Thursday Thunderstorms Friday

Smoke, deteriorated air quality and storms make their return ahead.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It was a wild Tuesday evening north of Saskatoon with severe warned thunderstorms that strengthened as they moved from north of the Battlefords through Hepburn and into the Hague area.

Pea-sized hail was reported as well as strong wind gusts that downed trees in some areas.

So pretty and ominous at the same time #skstorm pic.twitter.com/blL6hlyFGg — WXWatchersSK (@WXWatchersSK) July 19, 2017

@PQuinlanGlobal and in less than 5 min was done pic.twitter.com/bJOIXKKPc5 — Sarah Nelson (@Sarah_Nelson_5) July 19, 2017

@PQuinlanGlobal pea sized hail in Hepburn!! Lots of wind and rain pic.twitter.com/FIIjqiJAcR — Sarah Nelson (@Sarah_Nelson_5) July 19, 2017

Hague/Wakaw/Cudworth prepare for a strong storm cell. Pics of the cell @ECAlertSK40 just warned north of Warman moving southeast. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/zmItCTgLZC — Warman Fire Rescue (@WarmanFire) July 19, 2017

A few fog patches started the morning as we dipped back to 6 degrees before mostly sunny skies kicked in and we warmed up into the high teens before noon.

Pretty splendid morning out there across the region under blue skies & sunshine! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/IjcqEtLqEO — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 19, 2017

Special air quality statement continues in Lloydminster for #BCwildfire smoke bringing a high health risk. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/3uoKf27lL8 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 19, 2017

20 degrees, feeling like 22 with humidity in Saskatoon over this noon hour. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/38QlrGo11u — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 19, 2017

High pressure dominates the rest of the day with sunny skies and a daytime high into the mid 20s.

Tonight

Clear skies continue into the evening as temperatures cool back to around 10 degrees overnight.

Thursday

After a sunny start to the day, a push of air from the Pacific, along with a low pressure system developing in Alberta, will build in the clouds during the day with a late afternoon and evening chance of showers.

The flow aloft is expected to funnel in smoke from B.C. wildfires into Thursday, which will trap some of the sun’s energy, so depending how much moves in, we may only hit a high of 29 degrees.

If the smoke is less dense during the day, we could climb up to an afternoon high in the low 30s.

Friday

A risk of thunderstorms and rain moves in for Friday as that low pressure system swings into Saskatchewan.

The best chance of precipitation and storms is during the morning and later in the afternoon and into the evening as we rise up to a daytime high in the mid 20s.

Weekend Outlook

Cooler air will slip in behind the system on Saturday with some lingering cloud that should clear out later on as we climb to a high in the mid 20s before a building upper ridge returns us into the sun and a daytime high in the upper 20s on Sunday.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Last Mountain Lake by Linda Phillips:

