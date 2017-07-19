Winnipeg rower to carry Manitoba’s flag at Canada Summer Games opening ceremonies

WINNIPEG – A young rower with Olympic potential will lead Manitoba’s 330 athletes into the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

Emma Gray has been named the province’s flag bearer for next week’s opening ceremonies. The 19-year-old Winnipegger has only been rowing for two years but has already made a splash.

“I can’t really put it into words what it feels like to represent so many remarkable young athletes and hold the flag for my home province,” Gray said.

“It’s a remarkable honour to be recognized for my accomplishments so far.”

Gray won a gold and bronze at the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games during her rookie season. The following year, she finished ninth at the World Rowing Junior Championships. Gray has also broken Canadian records en route to winning national titles.

“Beyond what she’s done in her sport, Emma is a great quality person and a great leader,” Team Manitoba Chef de Mission Barry Moroz said. “She’s somebody our entire team can feed off of because of her motivation, work ethic and drive to succeed.”

The 2017 Canada Summer games will run from July 28 to August 13 in Winnipeg.