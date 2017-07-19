New affordable housing development opens in Bridgeland

City officials joined together on Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of Calgary’s latest affordable housing development.

The facility, located in the 800 block of McDougall Road N.E., is the second affordable housing site to open in the community of Bridgeland in 2017.

READ MORE: Affordable housing project in southwest Calgary to add 161 units

The residence features four studio units, eight one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom family homes.

One of the homes is built to accommodate the visually impaired.

“This development is one of many steps we’re taking to address the critical need for affordable housing in our community,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Wednesday.

READ MORE: Looking for an affordable home? You may want to buy in Calgary

Funding to build the development was provided in part by the provincial government ($5.25 million) and in part by the municipal government ($2.25 million.)

“All Albertans deserve a safe and affordable place to call home,” Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson said.

Several affordable housing developments are currently underway in Calgary including a 32-household development in the community of Kingsland, a 48-household development in Wildwood and a development for 16 future households in Rosedale.