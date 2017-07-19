N.S. RCMP warn of threatening text messages alleging possession of nude photos

The RCMP is alerting people in the community about threatening text messages recently received by people in Kings County in Nova Scotia.

According to police, a text message appearing to be from an unknown caller threatens to distribute nude photos the person allegedly has in their possession. In each case reported so far, police say the caller has targeted teenage girls.

Police say in one report the situation escalated when the person texting called a woman at midnight, claiming to be an acquaintance and that they knew what her bedroom looks like. However, police say the male caller provided an inaccurate description of the teenager’s bedroom, giving himself away.

Police ask anyone who has been a victim to call their local police and report the incident and to also not respond to the text message.

RCMP are also reminding the public if they feel they have been a victim of cyberbullying, they can contact Nova Scotia RCMP at 1-800-803-7267.

The police investigation is ongoing.