Manitoba Moose bring aboard Marty Johnston as assistant coach

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose have hired Marty Johnston to fill their assistant coaching vacancy.

Johnston spent the last seven seasons as the head coach of Carleton University’s men’s hockey team. During that span, he helped the Ravens rack up a 129-49-12 record along with two U Sports University Cup berths. Johnston was named the Ontario University Athletics East Division Coach of the Year in 2015.

The 38-year-old also won a bronze medal as Canada’s assistant coach at the 2017 FISU Winter Universiade.

Johnston joins head coach Pascal Vincent, assistant coach Eric Dubois, developmental goaltending coach Rick St. Croix and video coach Richard Bue behind Manitoba’s bench. He replaces Mark Morrison who left the Moose last month for the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks.