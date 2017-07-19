Canada
July 19, 2017 1:12 pm

2 crashes in Saskatoon during morning rush hour

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

No injuries were reported in two crashes during morning rush hour in Saskatoon.

Carly Robinson / Global News
Saskatoon police officers had to deal with two crashes in the city’s north end during Wednesday’s morning rush hour.

The first crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. CT when a northbound vehicle on Avenue C North collided with a vehicle making a left-hand turn off of 45th Street West.

The force of the collision caused the turning vehicle to tip onto the driver’s side.

Officers said the cause of the crash was due to heavy rush hour traffic and obstructed views.

No charges were laid.

The second crash happened an hour later between two vehicles near a fast food restaurant in the 700-block of Circle Drive.

Police said the crash was minor in nature.

No injuries were reported in either crash.

Global News