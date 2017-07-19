Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, July 19

Happy Wednesday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 19.



The Black Experience Project reveals staggering numbers regarding racism experienced in the city

Marva Wisdom, the project’s director of outreach engagement, joined the show to discuss the findings.





Story continues below Saudi woman arrested after wearing skirt in video

Anver Emon, a professor at the University of Toronto Faculty of Law and the Canada Research Chair in Religion, Pluralism and the Rule of Law, joined the show to discuss dress codes & women’s rights in Islamic countries.



Longer wait times for flights from Pearson Airport to the U.S.

Gabor Lukacs, an air passenger rights advocate, joined the show to discuss longer wait times for flights from Pearson airport to the U.S. due to new, heightened screening involving personal device screening.



Baby Raccoons found in Mississauga placed in new home

Crystal Faye, Animal Care Coordinator at Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton, joined the show to talk about over-flowing animal shelters.



That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.