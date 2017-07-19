Saskatchewan RCMP officer faces firearm charge
A Morse RCMP constable has been charged with possessing a restricted firearm.
The charge against Cst. Dale Malbeuf, who has been suspended with pay since last December, was laid after consultations with provincial Crown prosecutors.
READ MORE: Alberta RCMP officer charged with dangerous driving causing death
Malbeuf is accused of possessing a restricted firearm without a registration certificate and will appear in Swift Current provincial court on Wednesday morning.
He was originally suspended following an incident at an Edmonton home on Dec. 13, 2016 where a woman accused Malbeuf of pointing a firearm at her.
Malbeuf, a 12-year veteran of the force, was charged by Edmonton police with pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.
READ MORE: Former Alberta RCMP officer charged with fraud now facing criminal harassment offences
An RCMP code of conduct was ordered to investigate his actions.
A spokesperson said no further comments will be made by the RCMP at this time as the matter is before the court.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.