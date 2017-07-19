Crime
July 19, 2017 11:54 am
Updated: July 19, 2017 11:58 am

Saskatchewan RCMP officer faces firearm charge

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Morse RCMP constable remains suspended with pay after being charged with possessing a restricted firearm.

Global News
A A

A Morse RCMP constable has been charged with possessing a restricted firearm.

The charge against Cst. Dale Malbeuf, who has been suspended with pay since last December, was laid after consultations with provincial Crown prosecutors.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP officer charged with dangerous driving causing death

Story continues below

Malbeuf is accused of possessing a restricted firearm without a registration certificate and will appear in Swift Current provincial court on Wednesday morning.

He was originally suspended following an incident at an Edmonton home on Dec. 13, 2016 where a woman accused Malbeuf of pointing a firearm at her.

Malbeuf, a 12-year veteran of the force, was charged by Edmonton police with pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

READ MORE: Former Alberta RCMP officer charged with fraud now facing criminal harassment offences

An RCMP code of conduct was ordered to investigate his actions.

A spokesperson said no further comments will be made by the RCMP at this time as the matter is before the court.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Firearm
Morse RCMP
Morse RCMP Constable
Pointing Firearm
RCMP Code of COnduct
restricted firearm
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News