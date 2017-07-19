Saskatchewan RCMP officer faces firearm charge

A Morse RCMP constable has been charged with possessing a restricted firearm.

The charge against Cst. Dale Malbeuf, who has been suspended with pay since last December, was laid after consultations with provincial Crown prosecutors.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP officer charged with dangerous driving causing death

Malbeuf is accused of possessing a restricted firearm without a registration certificate and will appear in Swift Current provincial court on Wednesday morning.

He was originally suspended following an incident at an Edmonton home on Dec. 13, 2016 where a woman accused Malbeuf of pointing a firearm at her.

Malbeuf, a 12-year veteran of the force, was charged by Edmonton police with pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

READ MORE: Former Alberta RCMP officer charged with fraud now facing criminal harassment offences

An RCMP code of conduct was ordered to investigate his actions.

A spokesperson said no further comments will be made by the RCMP at this time as the matter is before the court.