Police seeking potential witness following serious crash in northwest London

Police are looking to speak to a potential witness of a single-vehicle crash last week that sent a 44-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.

The London Police Service traffic management unit is investigating the collision that happened at around 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wonderland Road.

The vehicle struck a pole, sending the driver and lone occupant to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are looking to identify and speak with the driver of a newer-model grey Hyundai. The vehicle is described as being similar to an Elantra with four doors, black rims, tinted windows and a sunroof.

Police say the vehicle was observed in the intersection just prior to the collision and the driver is believed to be a direct witness to the incident.

No charges have been laid in connection to the collision at this time and the exact cause remains unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the London Police Traffic Management Unit at 519-661-5680.