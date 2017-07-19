UNB study to examine effects of musculoskeletal issues on other diseases

The University of New Brunswick is getting $1 million in funding over the next five years to study health issues, such as spinal pain and osteoarthritis.

The funding announced today comes from the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation and the Canadian Chiropractic Research Foundation.

Dr. Jeff Hebert is joining the university’s faculty of kinesiology from Murdoch University in Western Australia.

He says musculoskeletal disorders, such as spinal pain and osteoarthritis, are the leading cause of disability worldwide.

“Our idea is that when you develop these types of disorders it can really lead to some nasty consequences meaning that it can reduce your levels of physical activity,” said Hebert.

“We don’t really understand how these things relate to one another so our job is to attempt to unravel these relationships.”

But he says little is known about their effects on other health problems, such as sedentary behaviour, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

“We hope to understand the pathway between developing a problem in your hip, in your knee or your back and the development of cardiovascular disease,” he said. “The goal here is that we can intervene at some point to prevent these types of cardiovascular disorders from developing in people who have these extremely common problems.”

Hebert says they hope to discover those answers through their research.

