Public memorial for zombie master George Romero set for Monday in Toronto

TORONTO – Fans of influential horror director George Romero are being invited to gather at a public memorial on Monday.

A celebration of the “Night of the Living Dead” director’s life will take place in Toronto, according to details provided by his manager.

Romero died Sunday following a battle with lung cancer, according to a statement from his family.

The director is credited with reshaping the zombie film genre with his classic “Night of the Living Dead” and its various sequels. He also directed a number of other horror films including “Monkey Shines” and “The Dark Half.”

Romero moved to Toronto in 2004 where he shot many of his later films.

Monday’s public memorial will be held at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.