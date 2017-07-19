Politics
New Brunswick RCMP investigating theft and break and enter

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a theft at the former Kingsclear Mushroom site in Upper Kingsclear

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a theft at the former Kingsclear Mushroom site in Upper Kingsclear, N.B.

According to police, the theft occurred sometime between May 5 and May 7. Significant damage was caused to the building as well as a nearby parked truck.

Numerous tools were taken including a Lincoln 100 welder, a tank of argon gas, a 30 gallon snap-on air compressor, a mini hand grinder, a Dremel rotary tool and a DeVille Spray gun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers.

