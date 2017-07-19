Red Cross helping Calgary family displaced by Erin Woods kitchen fire

The Red Cross will be assisting a family forced from their townhome on Tuesday after it was badly damaged by a kitchen fire.

Firefighters were called to the townhouse complex in the 200 block of Erin Croft Crescent S.E. at around 5:30 p.m. by a resident who heard a smoke detector going off next door.

“We were kind of concerned why no one was attending to it,” Linda Maloney said. “I asked my son to take a look to see if anyone was home to see what was happening, and he said he saw smoke.”

Maloney called 911.

“In an instant, it was fire all over,” she said.

READ MORE: Calgary firefighters battle blaze on roof of Rideau Park School

The mother described grabbing her children and rushing them outside.

“It was pretty scary for them.”

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the front two main-floor windows of the unit.

Crews were able to douse the flames and put out the fire, but it destroyed the townhouse unit where it originated and damaged two neighbouring suites.

Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Alistair Robin said no injuries were reported.

“Nobody was in the suite at the time of the fire,” he said. “It started because the home owner was out of the suite.”

“The neighbour next door notified the occupant, who was out of the apartment and was cooking, that it caused the fire.”

A cat was saved from the basement of the unit where the fire originated.

– With files from Gil Tucker