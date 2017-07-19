Man seriously injured after stabbing in Little Italy
Police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood overnight.
The incident happened just before midnight outside of a bar near College Street and Manning Avenue.
Toronto police said the victim was attacked by two men following an altercation.
The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have yet to release a description of the two suspects involved in the stabbing.
