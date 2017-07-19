Crime
July 19, 2017 5:59 am

Man seriously injured after stabbing in Little Italy

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a stabbing incident in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood on July 19, 2017.

Andrew Collins
Police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood overnight.

The incident happened just before midnight outside of a bar near College Street and Manning Avenue.

Toronto police said the victim was attacked by two men following an altercation.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have yet to release a description of the two suspects involved in the stabbing.

