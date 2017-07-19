Pie-IX street racing crash sends 2 motorcyclists to hospital

Two motorcyclists were struck by a car involved in a street race in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie late Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before midnight when two cars were racing on Pie-IX near Mont-Royal Avenue.

READ MORE: Montreal cyclist seriously injured after collision with car

One of the cars struck the two motorcyclists, while the other car fled the scene.

The motorcyclists, a 52-year-old female and a 58-year-old male, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old driver of the car involved in the incident was taken into custody, but was released by police early Wednesday morning.

“The driver that was arrested did not know the driver of the other car,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

“He was released with a summon to appear in court at a later date.”

Montreal police are encouraging anybody with information about this incident to contact them.