Kelowna man falls to death in national park
RCMP say a 30-year-old Kelowna man lost his footing while hiking in Glacier National Park Saturday, falling to his death down a steep cliff.
His companions set off an emergency beacon which alerted RCMP to their location.
A man and two men were helicoptered to Rogers Pass but retrieving the deceased man was not immediately possible, according to police.
The man’s body was recovered Sunday after a plan was made to keep search and rescue crews safe.
It was the second similar death in a week in the province.
On July 11, a 23-year-old Quebec woman lost her footing on Mt. Gimli in Valahalla Provincial Park, due south of Glacier National Park.
She died after falling down a 30 metre cliff.
No names have been released.
The B.C. Coroner is investigating.
