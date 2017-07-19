Kelowna man falls to death in national park

RCMP say a 30-year-old Kelowna man lost his footing while hiking in Glacier National Park Saturday, falling to his death down a steep cliff.

His companions set off an emergency beacon which alerted RCMP to their location.

A man and two men were helicoptered to Rogers Pass but retrieving the deceased man was not immediately possible, according to police.

The man’s body was recovered Sunday after a plan was made to keep search and rescue crews safe.

It was the second similar death in a week in the province.

On July 11, a 23-year-old Quebec woman lost her footing on Mt. Gimli in Valahalla Provincial Park, due south of Glacier National Park.

She died after falling down a 30 metre cliff.

No names have been released.

The B.C. Coroner is investigating.