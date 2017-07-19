Celebrating raptors and their important work in nature

Raptor’s prey on smaller birds, but that doesn’t intimidate wildlife interpreter Robyn Radcliffe.

“I just love being near them,” Radcliffe gushes as an owl quietly perches on her arm. “I love them more every time I work with them. They have so much personality. They’re really neat birds.”

Radcliffe is part of the team at Pacific Northwest Raptors in Duncan, B.C., who are in Vernon for Raptor Weeks at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

PN Raptors believes getting closer to raptors will help save them.

I think for a long time people have generally not known a ton about raptors,” Radcliffe said. “They’re, I wouldn’t say elusive, but again, they’re usually further away from us.”

During a 40 minute, outdoor session, Radcliffe wows the crowd with her ability to talk to the birds and have them listen to commands that demonstrate their incredible skills.

There’s also an up close and personal opportunity for the fearless.

The Raptors Weeks continues for five weeks at the interpretive centre in Vernon.

Tickets can be purchased at their website or click here.