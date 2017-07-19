Sask. board hears opposition to Third Avenue United Church heritage status

The former owner of the Third Avenue United Church feels officials are trying to ram through municipal heritage status for the property.

A city staff member said the church warrants the designation based on its historical, architectural and cultural significance.

Ahead of a January meeting of Saskatoon City Council, John Orr submitted a letter objecting to heritage status for the church at 308 – 3 Ave. North.

If approved, the building’s exterior, hammer-beam rafters and Casavant organ would receive the designation.

Council referred the matter to the Saskatchewan Heritage Property Review Board, which held a public hearing on Tuesday night.

As of Tuesday, the review board will have 30 days to issue a non-binding report with a recommendation.

Orr told the board the discussions are premature and no one has reached out to him since he issued the letter of objection.

“Stand back, consult with us and let’s find a solution instead of trying to ram this through without consulting with us,” Orr said during the hearing.

Renovations are necessary to preserve the church and Orr is committed to seeking municipal heritage status following the proposed changes, he said.

Orr presented rendered images of how the church would look under his plans, including a glass tower extension.

He told the board he spent $3 million on mortgage payments for the church, though he no longer owns the property.

Orr declined a request for an interview.

Current owner Dale Anderson told Global News in January he obtained the property fairly after he financed another project and Orr used the church as security and defaulted.

The church is an icon in the city, according to Saskatoon Heritage Society president Peggy Sarjeant.

“It speaks to a certain historical time in Saskatoon where people were full of optimism [and] were building magnificent structures,” Sarjeant said.

Construction of the church began in 1911.