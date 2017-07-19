Canada
Saskatoon’s George Ward Pool turned into theatre stage

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Theatre in the Pool will run at George Ward Pool from Wednesday to Friday in Saskatoon.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
Theatre in the Pool, a first of its kind show in Saskatoon, is taking place at George Ward Pool.

The play Earth Diver details the Cree creation story when the world was flooded and an Elder Brother asked animals for help.

Youth from the Open Door Society and White Buffalo Youth Lodge will be joining Sum Theatre professionals to put on the production.

The independent theatre company is dedicated to bringing people together through non-traditional theatrical experiences in such places as classrooms and parks in Saskatoon.

Earth Diver is scheduled to run from Wednesday to Friday at George Ward Pool, located at 1915 5th St. East in Holliston Park.

There will be free outdoor swimming and performances every hour start at 4 p.m. CT.

With files from Global’s Joel Senick

