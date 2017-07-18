Motorcyclist, 70, dies following collision with dump truck in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a dump truck in Bloor West Village Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Bloor and Jane streets around 3 p.m. on reports there were possibly serious injuries.

Shortly after emergency crews responded, a 70-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

Sgt. Brett Moore tells us the victim was 70 years old, not 50. Appears the motorcycle was rear ended by the truck. pic.twitter.com/i6O4e0GhcD — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) July 18, 2017

“It appears that the motorcyclist was in the left turn lane to go north on Jane with the dump truck and for some reason… the dump truck essentially rear-ended and ran over the motorcyclist,” said Sgt. Brett Moore.

Roads were closed in the area following the collision to allow for traffic service investigators to carry out their investigation.

Police did not yet know if or what charges would be laid in the investigation.