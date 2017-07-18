Canada
Witness recounts seagull death at Craven

A woman attending a weekend music festival in Saskatchewan says she was disgusted to see several young people catch a seagull and stomp it to death.

Nicole Bridges says it happened Sunday on the final day of Country Thunder Saskatchewan in Craven.

She says there were between 20 and 30 young people from a nearby campsite involved and someone was recording what happened.

A man and a teenage boy are facing charges under the Wildlife Regulation Act and festival organizers say the pair are no longer welcome at the site.

