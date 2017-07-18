Calgary firefighters battle blaze on roof of Rideau Park School
Firefighters were called to a fire burning on the roof of Rideau Park School in southwest Calgary on Tuesday evening.
A spokesperson with the Calgary Fire Department said all units are responding to the fire and crews were in the early stages of trying to assess the situation.
Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the school when a Global News helicopter flew over.
