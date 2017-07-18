Canada
July 18, 2017 7:32 pm

Calgary firefighters battle blaze on roof of Rideau Park School

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Footage from Global1 shows a fire on the roof of Rideau Park School.

Firefighters were called to a fire burning on the roof of Rideau Park School in southwest Calgary on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson with the Calgary Fire Department said all units are responding to the fire and crews were in the early stages of trying to assess the situation.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the school when a Global News helicopter flew over.

