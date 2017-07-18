Calgary homeowner trying to reject green bin told to be patient

The rollout for the green carts started in Calgary’s southwest communities Tuesday, but some of those who have received them are already frustrated with the composting program.

Months before delivery was scheduled, Bob Grundie asked the city not to drop off the green bin. They did anyway.

Now the city says they won’t accept his rejected bin until October.

Grundie said not only does he not have the room to store a third cart, he feels — as a single man — he won’t generate enough organic waste to justify pickup.

“They haven’t thought this thing out,” Grundie said. “They want to embrace green; it’s a great idea. But let’s apply it practically to suit individual needs and not to a blanket rollout and force this upon everybody.”

The Silver Springs resident has called 311 multiple times to arrange for the city to take it back.

“It barely fits under my carport, so I have no room,” Grundie insisted. “I have this humongous green container — along with a humongous blue and black cart that I do use — but I have no use for the green container and I want to return it to the people who own it. It’s not mine: please take it off my property.”

City of Calgary officials said homeowners who want to opt out have to be patient. They want to complete the rollout across the city before any get returned.

Green cart implementation leader Philippa Wagner said they’ve heard from very few people who want to give it back.

“It’s less than half-a-percent in the southwest that have called to say they don’t want their cart,” Wagner said. “With those calls, after a conversation they understand the program better and even fewer call us back to have the cart removed.”

Wagner said carts can eventually be returned, but the $6.50 monthly fee cannot be waived.

“I’d gladly pay them $6.50 a month just for them to take it off my hands,” Grundie concluded.