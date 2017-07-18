Tenants rally for licensing of large apartment buildings in Hamilton

A tenant’s rights group has renewed its push for licensing of large apartment buildings in Hamilton.

Members of ACORN rallied this afternoon outside Hamilton City Hall, before presenting its request to the Rental Housing Sub-Committee.

Acting Chair Mike Wood says a proactive system is needed to protect tenants from substandard living conditions, which he describes as a big problem across the city.

Wood describes pests “running all over” units and hallways of buildings and repairs that aren’t getting done, such as broken elevators and heating units during the winter.

He adds that many tenants are too scared to complain, fearful of threats of eviction.

The group is pushing for licensing of apartment buildings which have over ten units or are at least three storeys in height.