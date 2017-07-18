World
July 18, 2017 5:41 pm

Texas police dispatcher devises traffic stop ruse to propose to girlfriend

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Texas police dispatcher musters clever marriage proposal at a pretend traffic stop and it was all caught on camera.

A A

A Texas woman was pulled over for a traffic violation, but got a marriage proposal instead of a ticket.

Grapevine Police Department dispatcher Stephen Smith told his girlfriend, Amanda Radican, that he had to work an extra shift the morning of Friday, July 7.

Smith purposely left his phone at home and called his girlfriend, explaining he needed his phone to “clock in,” and asked her to bring it to the police station.

He began tracking his phone through the “find my iPhone” app.

Story continues below

READ MORE: This storm chaser proposal will blow you away

Smith then began a ride along with Officer Hale, his cousin.

When his app showed she was close by, Officer Hale initiated a traffic stop in a parking lot off SH-114.

Officer Hale informed Amanda there was a warrant on her car, and positioned her outside the car, so she could not see the patrol unit.

Just as she started to cry, Smith walked up behind her, got down on one knee, and explained the warrant was actually her being wanted by him.

He proposed on their two-year dating anniversary.

Her first response was “You lied”, but once she realized what was happening, said “I love you” and “yes.”

The entire traffic stop lasted under five minutes.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Grapevine Texas Police Department
Marriage Proposal
police dispatcher
Texas
Traffic Stop

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News