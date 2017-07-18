Texas police dispatcher devises traffic stop ruse to propose to girlfriend

A Texas woman was pulled over for a traffic violation, but got a marriage proposal instead of a ticket.

Grapevine Police Department dispatcher Stephen Smith told his girlfriend, Amanda Radican, that he had to work an extra shift the morning of Friday, July 7.

Smith purposely left his phone at home and called his girlfriend, explaining he needed his phone to “clock in,” and asked her to bring it to the police station.

He began tracking his phone through the “find my iPhone” app.

Smith then began a ride along with Officer Hale, his cousin.

When his app showed she was close by, Officer Hale initiated a traffic stop in a parking lot off SH-114.

Officer Hale informed Amanda there was a warrant on her car, and positioned her outside the car, so she could not see the patrol unit.

Just as she started to cry, Smith walked up behind her, got down on one knee, and explained the warrant was actually her being wanted by him.

He proposed on their two-year dating anniversary.

Her first response was “You lied”, but once she realized what was happening, said “I love you” and “yes.”

The entire traffic stop lasted under five minutes.