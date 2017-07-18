Barrie woman dead following a collision in Waterdown
A 23-year-old woman from Barrie has died following a collision in Waterdown on Saturday.
Hamilton Police say the woman was a passenger in a vehicle travelling along Highway 5 toward Mill Street when the collision occurred with the vehicle in front.
The female passenger and the 45-year-old male driver were both sent to hospital.
The woman passed away Monday, although the exact cause of death has not been determined.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police as the investigation remains ongoing.
