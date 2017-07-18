Sports
Winnipegger to represent Canada at world track and field championships

Winnipeg's Nicole Sifuentes competes in the women's 5000 metres heats during the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships in Beijing on August 27, 2015.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images
WINNIPEG — Nicole Sifuentes will be among the 48 Canadians competing at the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in London, England.

The 31-year-old Winnipegger has been chosen to run in the women’s 1500m race. She won a bronze medal in the same event at the 2014 IAAF World Indoor Championships.

Next month’s meet will mark Sifuentes’ sixth world track and field championship appearance. She also represented Canada at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics as well as the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto.

The 2017 IAAF World Championships take place August 5 to 13.

