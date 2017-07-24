Old Radio Shows 630CHED
July 24, 2017 6:00 am

Those Old Radio Shows July 24 – 30

By Radio operator  Newstalk 770
A A

Mon, July 24

Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – Visit from Oliver     X Minus 1 – If you was a Moklin, Ep. 55  
Hour 2: Father Knows Best – Bud Quits School     Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 1 

Tue, July 25

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – My Son My Son     N/A 
Hour 2: Escape – A Passage to Bali     Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 2

Wed, July 26

Hour 1: Amos & Andy – Sign on the Dotted Line     Box 13 – Dan and the Wonderful Lamp
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – The Bank Statement     Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 3

Thu, July 27

Hour 1: The Whistler – The First Year     Suspense – The Search for Henri Lefevre  
Hour 2: Wild Bill Hickok – The Walking Double X     The Silent Men – Visas for Sale ,Ep. 12

Fri, July 28


Story continues below
Hour 1: The FBI in Peace & War – The Smoke Ring     The Shadow – Valley of the Living Dead
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Jack is Late     Sherlock Holmes – The Devils Foot

Sat, July 29

Hour 1: Calling All Cars – The Rope Bound Truck     Gunsmoke – The Joke’s on Us      
Hour 2: Dark Fantasy – Rendezvous with Satan     Dragnet – The Big Mug   
Hour 3: The Life of Riley – Problem Child     The Green Hornet – Torpedo on Wheels   

Sun, July 30

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Dead Give Away, Ep. 15     Have Gun Will Travel – The Gunsmith   
Hour 2: Case Crime Photographer – Twenty Minute Alibi     The Whistler – Murder on Margin
Hour 3: The Cisco Kid – The Phinnesse Boys     Suspense – Diary of Sophronia Winters  

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News