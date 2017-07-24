Those Old Radio Shows July 24 – 30
Mon, July 24
Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – Visit from Oliver X Minus 1 – If you was a Moklin, Ep. 55
Hour 2: Father Knows Best – Bud Quits School Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 1
Tue, July 25
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – My Son My Son N/A
Hour 2: Escape – A Passage to Bali Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 2
Wed, July 26
Hour 1: Amos & Andy – Sign on the Dotted Line Box 13 – Dan and the Wonderful Lamp
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – The Bank Statement Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 3
Thu, July 27
Hour 1: The Whistler – The First Year Suspense – The Search for Henri Lefevre
Hour 2: Wild Bill Hickok – The Walking Double X The Silent Men – Visas for Sale ,Ep. 12
Fri, July 28
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Jack is Late Sherlock Holmes – The Devils Foot
Sat, July 29
Hour 1: Calling All Cars – The Rope Bound Truck Gunsmoke – The Joke’s on Us
Hour 2: Dark Fantasy – Rendezvous with Satan Dragnet – The Big Mug
Hour 3: The Life of Riley – Problem Child The Green Hornet – Torpedo on Wheels
Sun, July 30
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Dead Give Away, Ep. 15 Have Gun Will Travel – The Gunsmith
Hour 2: Case Crime Photographer – Twenty Minute Alibi The Whistler – Murder on Margin
Hour 3: The Cisco Kid – The Phinnesse Boys Suspense – Diary of Sophronia Winters
