Those Old Radio Shows July 24 – 30

Mon, July 24



Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – Visit from Oliver X Minus 1 – If you was a Moklin, Ep. 55

Hour 2: Father Knows Best – Bud Quits School Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 1

Tue, July 25



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – My Son My Son N/A

Hour 2: Escape – A Passage to Bali Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 2

Wed, July 26



Hour 1: Amos & Andy – Sign on the Dotted Line Box 13 – Dan and the Wonderful Lamp

Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – The Bank Statement Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 3

Thu, July 27



Hour 1: The Whistler – The First Year Suspense – The Search for Henri Lefevre

Hour 2: Wild Bill Hickok – The Walking Double X The Silent Men – Visas for Sale ,Ep. 12

Hour 1: The FBI in Peace & War – The Smoke Ring The Shadow – Valley of the Living Dead

Hour 2: Jack Benny – Jack is Late Sherlock Holmes – The Devils Foot

Sat, July 29



Hour 1: Calling All Cars – The Rope Bound Truck Gunsmoke – The Joke’s on Us

Hour 2: Dark Fantasy – Rendezvous with Satan Dragnet – The Big Mug

Hour 3: The Life of Riley – Problem Child The Green Hornet – Torpedo on Wheels

Sun, July 30



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Dead Give Away, Ep. 15 Have Gun Will Travel – The Gunsmith

Hour 2: Case Crime Photographer – Twenty Minute Alibi The Whistler – Murder on Margin

Hour 3: The Cisco Kid – The Phinnesse Boys Suspense – Diary of Sophronia Winters