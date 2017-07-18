Former NHLer Theo Fleury in Saskatoon to raise awareness about child sex abuse

Retired NHL star Theo Fleury will walk in Saskatoon Tuesday as part of the fourth annual Victor Walk, raising awareness of child abuse.

Fleury and other Victor Walk members will gather at Persephone Theatre at 4:30 p.m. CT and march for approximately one hour.

READ MORE: ‘People connect to the bad’: Theo Fleury applauds Regina play based on his life

The walk is meant to give a voice to people affected by childhood trauma.

“When you find your voice, that’s the real start of your healing journey and your healing process,” Fleury told Global News Morning.

Fleury’s 2009 autobiography Playing with Fire detailed sexual abuse he experienced as a junior hockey player with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

His coach Graham James pleaded guilty to numerous sex crimes perpetrated against multiple players, including former NHLer and advocate Sheldon Kennedy.

READ MORE: Graham James’ case workers support disgraced hockey coach’s full parole request

The Victor Walk Movement raises money for the Breaking Free Foundation, created by Fleury and other advocates.

“One of the primary objectives of the Breaking Free Foundation is to provide therapy grants in the province of Alberta for people who can’t access treatment and intervention,” said foundation co-founder Kim Barthel.

Fleury and his teammates will visit five Saskatchewan communities over the next five days:

July 18: Saskatoon at 4:30 p.m. at Persephone Theatre (100 Spadina Crescent E)

July 19: Swift Current at 4 p.m. at Subway (1100 11th Avenue NE)

July 20: Moose Jaw at 4 p.m. at Subway (825 Thatcher Drive E)

July 21: Estevan 11 a.m. at Subway (513 4th Street)

July 22: Regina 4 p.m. at Subway (919 Albert Street)

Each walk will be followed by a screening of the Victor Walk documentary.