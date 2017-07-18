Dozens of Lake Country residents still out of homes

A fire that destroyed eight homes in Lake Country is now 80 per cent contained.

While most evacuees have now returned home, an evacuation order remains in place for 58 properties.

The order affects homes on Nighthawk Road, Long Road and Tyndall Road from south of 10810 to the end of the pavement.

Jack Seaton Park and trails remain closed.

No evacuation alerts are in place.

RCMP are maintaining road blocks in the evacuated area and are conducting ongoing roaming patrols.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from evacuated areas to aid in the emergency response and avoid hazards created by the fire.

Ground crews continue dousing hot spots and conducting danger tree asssessments and falling in fire impacted areas throughout the day Tuesday.