Peterborough police actively investigate incident near city’s downtown core
Peterborough police officers continue to investigate a robbery in the city.
On July 18, officers and members of the Forensic Identification Unit of the Peterborough Police Service were observed parked outside the TVM building on McDonnel Street. Police will only say they are conducting an “active investigation.”
Residents at the building tell CHEX News that officers arrived at the building in the early morning hours.
