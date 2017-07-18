Canada
July 18, 2017 2:39 pm

Peterborough police actively investigate incident near city’s downtown core

Jeanne Pengelly By Production Assistant and Radio News Announcer  Global News

CHEX News follows police activity on McDonnel Street.

Sarah Deeth / CHEX News
A A

Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police officers continue to investigate a robbery in the city.

On July 18, officers and members of the Forensic Identification Unit of the Peterborough Police Service were observed parked outside the TVM building on McDonnel Street. Police will only say they are conducting an “active investigation.”

Residents at the building tell CHEX News that officers arrived at the building in the early morning hours.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
downtown Peterborough
McDonnel Street
Peterborough Police Service
police activity
Robbery
TVM apartments

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News