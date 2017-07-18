Semans, SK senior pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
A senior from a small Saskatchewan town has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
In 2015, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home after David Michael Macdonald, now 72, pointed a firearm at another man.
During the investigation, police seized multiple firearms and found evidence that Macdonald possessed child pornography.
READ MORE: Semans, SK man facing child pornography, weapons charges
Macdonald was charged with possession of child pornography, as well as threatening and pointing a firearm.
In court Tuesday, Macdonald changed his plea from not guilty to guilty for the possession of child pornography charge.
He will be back in court on November 8, 2017.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.