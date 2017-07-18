Canada
July 18, 2017 1:57 pm
Updated: July 18, 2017 1:58 pm

Semans, SK senior pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

By Marney Blunt Global News

Macdonald is seen leaving the Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on July 18, 2017.

Derek Putz / Global News
A A

A senior from a small Saskatchewan town has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

In 2015, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home after David Michael Macdonald, now 72, pointed a firearm at another man.

During the investigation, police seized multiple firearms and found evidence that Macdonald possessed child pornography.

READ MORE: Semans, SK man facing child pornography, weapons charges

Macdonald was charged with possession of child pornography, as well as threatening and pointing a firearm.

In court Tuesday, Macdonald changed his plea from not guilty to guilty for the possession of child pornography charge.

He will be back in court on November 8, 2017.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Pornography
Court of Queen's Bench
RCMP
Saskatchewan
Semans

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News