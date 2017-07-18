After 18 tubers rescued this summer from Pembina River, RCMP issue warning

After a spike of search and rescue operations along the Pembina River, RCMP and Alberta Parks are issuing a public safety reminder to potential tubers.

Over the last five years, Evansburg RCMP have investigated 17 reports of groups missing along the river involving a total of 60 people. Everyone has been found safe with just one case of hypothermia reported.

So far this summer, RCMP have already responded to four calls for help on the Pembina River involving a total of 18 people.

“We encourage area residents and visitors to enjoy the variety of outdoor activities that the area has to offer but remind them to be responsible for their safety and plan ahead,” Sgt. Brian Topham said.

“Search and rescue operations of this magnitude pull emergency resources away from a number of agencies and these occurrences are certainly preventable with appropriate planning and preparedness.”

Officials are asking anyone planning to tube down the river to take the following steps to be prepared:

Know the area, review maps and understand how long your journey will take

Notify a responsible person where you are going, who you are with, and the route you plan on taking

Dress appropriately for the weather, including use of a wet suit when necessary

Wear a life jacket

Avoid consuming alcohol

Bring a cell phone and store it properly for the conditions

Officers are reminding people that the Pembina River is a wilderness area. It is not patrolled or easily accessed by emergency crews. Anyone heading out on the river should know where they’re going and make basic survival preparations.

Being unprepared, and being on the river for a long period of time, can result in hypothermia, heat exposure, and dehydration, among other potential hazards.

RCMP have issued safety reminders to tubers on the Pembina several times in the past, telling people to be well prepared and avoid alcohol.

On average in the summer, Evansburg RCMP respond to a few calls each week to help search for lost tubers.