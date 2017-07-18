Kelowna man credits smoke detector for saving his life

A Kelowna man says he got out of his burning home alive thanks to a smoke detector.

Mike Fry was sleeping in his Rutland duplex in the 500 block of Milex Court at around 4 a.m. when suddenly the smoke detector went off.

He jumped out of bed and discovered a wall of flames on his balcony.

Fry said he ran out of the house and quickly alerted the residents on the other side of the duplex.

A neighbour across the street also saw the fire and called 911.

When fire crews arrived, the second floor of Fry’s side of the house was engulfed in flames.

Fire investigators said the cause of the blaze was accidental with the apparent ignition point being an electrical outlet on the balcony.

The house sustained significant damage but luckily Fry said he has insurance.

He’s now reminding everyone to make sure they have a working smoke detector in their house.