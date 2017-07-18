Man facing child pornography, firearm charges after Medicine Hat raid

A 32-year-old man is facing six charges related to child pornography and firearm offences after a search warrant was executed last week in Medicine Hat, Alta.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began investigating in April after receiving a tip from the United States National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a suspect in Medicine Hat had been uploading child porn.

“Numerous” electronic devices with nearly 3,000 images stored on them were seized from the basement of a residence on July 13, ALERT said.

ICE’s forensic investigators will conduct a more “thorough” search.

During the search, police also found a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

Tyler Falkeisen is facing charges related to possessing, accessing and making child pornography available. He’s also facing three charges related to the possession and storage of the shotgun.

According to ALERT, Falkeisen is not in any position of authority involving children and there is no evidence to suggest he was in contact with any children.

He appeared in court July 14 and was released with a number of conditions, including not having internet access at home, not using social media, not having contact with anyone under the age of 18 without supervision, not having cameras or video recording devices in his possession and not possessing firearms.