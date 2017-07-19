Nova Scotia family turns to crowdfunding to bring son, who died in Toronto, home

The Nova Scotia family of a man who died in Toronto has turned to crowdfunding in order to bring their son’s body home and cover the costs of the memorial.

In less than 21 hours, more than $9,800 has been raised for the family of Graeme Hill, who was found dead by Toronto police on July 17.

That’s $2,800 more than the original goal. The Hill family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the GoFundMe page.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Graeme Hill, 34, did not have life insurance at the time of his death.

Hill worked as a tour leader at Citadel Hill in Halifax, N.S. His most recent job was an Edgewalk tour guide at the CN Tower in Toronto.

Toronto police told Global News that a body was found in the Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area, though they would not confirm the identity of the deceased.

Hill was last seen in the same area on July 10.

Toronto police have told Global News that they Hill’s death is not considered suspicious.