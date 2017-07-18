Man dies in industrial accident in northwest Toronto
A man in his 50s has died after an industrial accident in North York on Tuesday morning.
Paramedics were called out to 550 Oakdale Rd., southeast of Finch Avenue West and Highway 400, just after 8 a.m.
The victim sustained head injuries after being pinned by a machine, paramedics said.
He was pronounced at the scene.
