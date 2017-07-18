Canada
July 18, 2017 12:42 pm
Updated: July 18, 2017 12:43 pm

Man dies in industrial accident in northwest Toronto

By Digital Content Coordinator  AM640

A man has died after being pinned by a machine in an industrial accident on Tuesday morning.

Don Mitchell / AM 640 / Toronto
A A

A man in his 50s has died after an industrial accident in North York on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics were called out to 550 Oakdale Rd., southeast of Finch Avenue West and Highway 400, just after 8 a.m.

The victim sustained head injuries after being pinned by a machine, paramedics said.

He was pronounced at the scene.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
industrial accident Toronto
Jane and Finch
Toronto Paramedics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News